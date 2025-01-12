Niri 25.01 Scrollable-Tiling Wayland Compositor Brings More Features

Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 12 January 2025 at 06:14 AM EST. 4 Comments
WAYLAND
Niri 25.01 was released on Saturday as the newest version of this scrollable-tiling Wayland compositor that has developed a nice following among enthusiasts.

What users may notice right away about this new release is the shift in versioning number... Niri jumped from the prior 0.1 series to now 25.01. Niri has adopted a YEAR.MONTH based versioning scheme moving forward. Hotfix releases will adopt a third version component onto the MONTH.YEAR scheme.

Niri changed the versioning scheme with semantic versioning not being very useful to them and Niri being "sufficiently featureful" to graduate past the v0.1 series.

Niri 25.01 project screenshot


Niri 25.01 adds support for floating windows, including the ability to auto-float dialogs and fixed-size windows. Niri 25.01 also brings fixes to the layer-shell handling, layer rule improvements, drag and dropping something will now focus the output where it was dropped, IPC improvements, new window focusing, lazy PipeWire initialization, and many other improvements.

Downloads along with more information on Niri 25.01 and screenshots/videos can be found via the project release announcement on GitHub.
4 Comments
Related News
Wayland's Wild 2024 With Better KDE Plasma Support, NVIDIA Maturity & More Desktops
Wayland Protocols 1.39 Released With Data Control & Workspace Additions
Hyprland 0.46 Wayland Compositor Brings Several New Features
Xfce 4.20 Desktop Released With Wayland Improvements & New Features
Miracle-WM 0.4 Released With i3 IPC Support
XWayland Lands Support For xdg-system-bell
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
New Linux Patches Enhance AMD Radeon Video Encode/Decode For Older GPUs
Arch Linux User Repository Requires Packages To Support x86_64: No ARM-Only Software
GNOME Now Has Refine As An Alternative To GNOME Tweaks, Phosh 0.44 Released
Phoronix Forums Upgrade - Helping To Improve Site Responsiveness
KDE Plasma 6.3 Beta Released With A Ton Of Improvements
Lenovo Officially Announces The Legion Go S Handheld With SteamOS
Firefox 134 Available With Experimental HTML "autocorrect" Attribute
LLVM Had Another Exciting Year With More Than 37k Commits, 35.5 Million Lines