Niri 25.01 Scrollable-Tiling Wayland Compositor Brings More Features
Niri 25.01 was released on Saturday as the newest version of this scrollable-tiling Wayland compositor that has developed a nice following among enthusiasts.
What users may notice right away about this new release is the shift in versioning number... Niri jumped from the prior 0.1 series to now 25.01. Niri has adopted a YEAR.MONTH based versioning scheme moving forward. Hotfix releases will adopt a third version component onto the MONTH.YEAR scheme.
Niri changed the versioning scheme with semantic versioning not being very useful to them and Niri being "sufficiently featureful" to graduate past the v0.1 series.
Niri 25.01 adds support for floating windows, including the ability to auto-float dialogs and fixed-size windows. Niri 25.01 also brings fixes to the layer-shell handling, layer rule improvements, drag and dropping something will now focus the output where it was dropped, IPC improvements, new window focusing, lazy PipeWire initialization, and many other improvements.
Downloads along with more information on Niri 25.01 and screenshots/videos can be found via the project release announcement on GitHub.
