New NTFS Driver Sees A Number Of Fixes Ahead Of Linux 7.1-rc1

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 25 April 2026 at 07:26 AM EDT. 14 Comments
LINUX STORAGE
With the Linux 7.1-rc1 kernel release due out tomorrow to cap off the Linux 7.1 merge window, one of the most notable additions this cycle is the introduction of the new NTFS driver that aims to provide better performance and more modern features than the existing NTFS3 in-kernel driver that was originally contributed by Paragon Software.

Namjae Jeon spearheaded the work on this new NTFS driver that began as overhauling the Linux kernel's original NTFS (pre-NTFS3) driver with adding write support and a lot of other features and functionality not available in any of the other Linux NTFS file-system driver implementations.

Since its merge last week it has seen more early user testing and in helping to ensure good first impressions, some additional fixes to this new NTFS driver have already been merged ahead of Linux 7.1-rc1.

Namjae Jeon on Friday sent out an initial batch of NTFS driver fixes that are now present in Linux Git. The fixes aren't too dramatic but do address some possible data leakage and other items:
" - Fix potential data leakage by zeroing the portion of the straddle block beyond initialized_size when reading non-resident attributes.
- Remove unnecessary zeroing in ntfs_punch_hole() for ranges beyond initialized_size, as they are already returned as zeros on read.
- Fix writable check in ntfs_file_mmap_prepare() to correctly handle shared mappings using VMA_SHARED_BIT | VMA_MAYWRITE_BIT.
- Use page allocation instead of kmemdup() for IOMAP_INLINE data to ensure page-aligned address and avoid BUG trap in iomap_inline_data_valid() caused by the page boundary check.
- Add a size check before memory allocation in ntfs_attr_readall() and reject overly large attributes.
- Remove unneeded noop_direct_IO from ntfs_aops as it is no longer required following the FMODE_CAN_ODIRECT flag.
- Fix seven static analysis warnings reported by Smatch."

This pull request outlines all of the initial fixes in full.
14 Comments
Related News
FAT32 File-System Seeing As Much As 265x Improvement With Linux 7.4
KSMBD Adds New Options With Linux 7.4
Provenance Time Proposed As A New Timestamp For Linux
NTFS3 Hardened In Linux 7.4 Against Corrupted Or Maliciously-Crafted NTFS Volumes
Linux 7.4 Introduces DMA-BUF Support To I/O Path With IO_uring
Linux's Modern NTFS Driver Now Supports Alternate Data Streams (ADS)
About The Author

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Several Linux Kernel Vulnerabilities Accidentally Posted To Public Kernel Mailing List
Linus Torvalds Eliminates Unsafe __get_user() & __put_user() Functions In Linux 7.4
Linux's Early Boot-Time Physical Memory Allocator Sees Big Speed-Up: ~268s To ~50ms
New Wayland Protocol Proposed For VNC/Remote Software
Fedora 45 Hits A Second NO-GO: Not Releasing Until November
Linux 7.4 Block Updates Range From Floppy Disk Driver Fixes To Apple M4 NVMe Support
PHP Updates Released For Two Critical Code Execution Vulnerabilities
Linux Foundation Estimates 25% Of New Pull Requests To Be Low-Quality AI Slop