New NTFS Driver Sees A Number Of Fixes Ahead Of Linux 7.1-rc1
With the Linux 7.1-rc1 kernel release due out tomorrow to cap off the Linux 7.1 merge window, one of the most notable additions this cycle is the introduction of the new NTFS driver that aims to provide better performance and more modern features than the existing NTFS3 in-kernel driver that was originally contributed by Paragon Software.
Namjae Jeon spearheaded the work on this new NTFS driver that began as overhauling the Linux kernel's original NTFS (pre-NTFS3) driver with adding write support and a lot of other features and functionality not available in any of the other Linux NTFS file-system driver implementations.
Since its merge last week it has seen more early user testing and in helping to ensure good first impressions, some additional fixes to this new NTFS driver have already been merged ahead of Linux 7.1-rc1.
Namjae Jeon on Friday sent out an initial batch of NTFS driver fixes that are now present in Linux Git. The fixes aren't too dramatic but do address some possible data leakage and other items:
" - Fix potential data leakage by zeroing the portion of the straddle block beyond initialized_size when reading non-resident attributes.
- Remove unnecessary zeroing in ntfs_punch_hole() for ranges beyond initialized_size, as they are already returned as zeros on read.
- Fix writable check in ntfs_file_mmap_prepare() to correctly handle shared mappings using VMA_SHARED_BIT | VMA_MAYWRITE_BIT.
- Use page allocation instead of kmemdup() for IOMAP_INLINE data to ensure page-aligned address and avoid BUG trap in iomap_inline_data_valid() caused by the page boundary check.
- Add a size check before memory allocation in ntfs_attr_readall() and reject overly large attributes.
- Remove unneeded noop_direct_IO from ntfs_aops as it is no longer required following the FMODE_CAN_ODIRECT flag.
- Fix seven static analysis warnings reported by Smatch."
This pull request outlines all of the initial fixes in full.
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