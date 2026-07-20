NetworkManager 1.58 Released With 464XLAT CLAT Support & GENEVE Interface
NetworkManager 1.58 is out today with the latest feature enhancements for bettering wired and wireless network management on Linux.
NetworkManager 1.58 adds support for 464XLAT Customer-side Translator (CLAT) to create a virtual IPv4 interface for intercepting outbound IPv4 traffic from legacy applications and translate the headers into IPv6. 464XLAT is for helping IPv6 transition to allow devices on IPv6-only networks to still access legacy IPv4 services and applications.
NetworkManager 1.58 also adds support for the GENEVE interface for the Generic Network Virtualization Encapsulation overlay tunnel protocol to act as a backplane to route virtualized traffic between hypervisors and virtual switches.
The NetworkManager D-Bus API and nmcli command line tool now allow persisting the managed state across reboots.
On the WiFi side, the "band" property of WiFi connections now supports the "6GHz" value. The powersave property will also now work when using the IWD back-end.
NetworkManager 1.58 does deprecate support for Wireless Extensions and is disabled by default. It also dropped support for dhclient as a DHCP back-end as it was already deprecated for several releases.
Downloads and more details on NetworkManager 1.58 via FreeDesktop.org GitLab.
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