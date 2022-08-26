NetworkManager 1.40 Released With Multi-Path TCP Support, Other Improvements

26 August 2022
NetworkManager 1.40 has been released as this widely-used software for configuring wired and wireless network interfaces under Linux.

Arguably most exciting with today's NetworkManager 1.40 release is now supporting Multi-Path TCP (MPTCP). NetworkManager now supports configuring IP addresses as MPTCP endpoints and the MPTCP handling is automatically enabled if supported by the Linux kernel.


Multi-Path TCP has come together in the kernel over the past two years for this standard around allowing TCP connections to use multiple paths for greater performance/efficiency and added redundancy. With recent kernels, the MPTCP functionality is in good shape and nice now to see it on the NetworkManager configuration side being supported.

NetworkManager 1.40 has also dropped its long-unused internal systemd DHCPv4 client that was replaced long ago by a nettools n-dhcp4 implementation. NetworkManager 1.40 also has improved log messages for invalid DHCP options, support for configuring the IPv6 MTU, reading of /proc/cmdline options, improved carrier detection, and a variety of other enhancements.

Downloads and more details on NetworkManager 1.40 via FreeDesktop.org GitLab.
