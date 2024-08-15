Canonical's Netplan 1.1 Improves Compatibility With Proton VPN & Microsoft's Azure Linux
For Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, Canonical released Netplan 1.0 as their declarative network configuration software spanning now from servers to desktops. In time for Ubuntu 24.10 due out in two months, Netplan 1.1 has been released as the next iteration of this Linux networking configuration software from Canonical.
With Netplan 1.1 there is now a custom logic override to systemd-networkd-wait-online, fixes for Proton VPN compatibility, and fixes for use with Microsoft's Azure Linux distribution (formerly known as CBL-Mariner).
This "record-breaking release, counting 17 individual contributors" also has other systemd/networkd integration improvements, a parser flag to ignore individual broken configurations rather than bailing out on the backend configuration entirely, aliases support in the Netplan migrate handling, documentation improvements, and many bug fixes.
For those wanting to grab Netplan 1.1 ahead of its appearance in Ubuntu 24.10 or curious about the changes in this Canonical software release can find the sources and all the details over on GitHub.
