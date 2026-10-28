NetBSD Adds Alternative Text Editor To vi & xedit For Easing New Users

Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 28 October 2026 at 09:48 AM EDT. 8 Comments
BSD
NetBSD-current has added a new command line text editor to its base set of packages for helping out new users as an alternative to their vi and xedit editors currently included.

The NetBSD Foundation announced today that the atto text editor is now included in NetBSD to "ease the transition for new users" as an alternative to vi and xedit on the base system.

NetBSD adds atto editor to base


Atto is a screen-based editor akin to the likes of nano and pico while only being 48KB in size.

Atto text editor


NetBSD is shipping a modified verssion of Atto with expanded option handling. Those curious about upstream Atto can find it via this GitHub repository. It was inspired by MicroEmacs, Nano, Pico, and Perfect Emacs.
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