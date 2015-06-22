NetBSD 9.3 Released With Better Support For Newer Intel & AMD Chipsets

Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 6 August 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT.
BSD --
NetBSD 9.3 has been released as the newest version of this open-source BSD operating system known for running on many diverse platforms thanks to its focus oncode portability.

With NetBSD 9.3 being a stable point release, it consists of various back-ports from NetBSD head that have been demed stable and suitable for merging to the NetBSD 9 series without breaking compatibility.

NetBSD 9.3 brings better support for newer AMD and Intel chipsets with Zen 3 in particular being in better shape for NetBSD 9.3. The NetBSD 9.3 release also has support for newer Intel Gigabit Ethernet chipsets, support for configuring WiFi connections using sysinit, performance improvements when running under the Xen hypervisor, and improved suspend and resume support.


Downloads and more details on NetBSD 9.3 via NetBSD.org.
