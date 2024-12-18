NetBSD 10.1 Released With Support For More Network Hardware, Better Ampere Altra Support
Building off the release of NetBSD 10.0 that arrived for Easter this year and incorporated a half-decade of work, NetBSD 10.1 is out right before Christmas as the first update to this BSD operating system series.
NetBSD 10.1 brings improved network support including support for Realtek/Killer E2600 Ethernet adapters, support for the Mercusys MW150USV2 WiFi adapter, and other additions.
Other NetBSD 10.1 driver work includes support for various Brainboxes USB serial adapters, a viac7temp driver, a new "APEI" driver for the ACPI Platform Error Interfaces, and various VirtIO driver fixes.
The NetBSD 10.1 kernel also fixes socket performance regressions, the RAID driver now supports hot removal of spares and components, and raidctl adds support for single command-line configuration of simple RAID storge sets.
NetBSD 10.1 on AArch64 brings fixes for Ampere Altra and Ampere Altra Max processors. NetBSD 10.1 on x86 meanwhile brings fixes for anyone still relying on VIA x86 processors.
Downloads and more details on the refinements within the NetBSD 10.1 operating system can be found via NetBSD.org.
