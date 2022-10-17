Prominent KDE Developer Nate Graham Joins The KDE e.V. Board - Pitches More Fundraising

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 17 October 2022 at 07:19 AM EDT.
Prominent KDE developer Nate Graham who the past several years has focused on fixing many bugs and nuisances with the KDE desktop as well as being well known for his weekly "This Week In KDE" development summaries has been elected to the KDE e.V. Board of Directors. As part of the board, his platform is on fundraising more for KDE and hoping to hire more developers to further accelerate this open-source desktop environment.

At the recent Akademy conference as the annual gathering of KDE developers, Nate Graham was elected to the KDE e.V. Board of Directors, the non-profit organization behind the KDE desktop as well as being its financial and legal entity.

"So I ran on a platform of hugely increasing both fundraising and technical hiring. And I’m honored to report that I won the election and am now a member of the board!" wrote Nate on his blog.

He is hoping that KDE e.V. will take on more technical positions, hiring of more prominent developers to work on the desktop, and fundraising more so their budget will allow for more full-time developers.
