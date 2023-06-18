NVK Vulkan Driver Working Toward YCbCr Support This Summer
NVK as the open-source Mesa Vulkan driver being developed for NVIDIA graphics hardware will hopefully see YCbCr format support this summer.
Student developer Mohamed Ahmed is working on YCbCr support for NVK as part of this year's Google Summer of Code as part of the X.Org Foundation's involvement.
Mohamed with the guidance of Faith Ekstrand is working on YCbCr color support for NVK, which is also one of the milestones needed to be achieved for Vulkan 1.1 conformance. As part of this bring-up the plan is to enable support for multi-plane images / image views, advertise YCbCr formats, add color conversion objects, and the necessary compiler support for YCbCr samplers.
The effort is still in its early stages but for those wanting to learn more about this NVK summer project via GSoC can see this blog post by Mohamed Ahmed for a look at his summer driver plans.
