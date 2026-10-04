NVIDIA's Results Of Conducting Wayland vs. X.Org Latency Testing

Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 4 October 2026 at 07:03 AM EDT. 16 Comments
NVIDIA
In addition to NVIDIA announcing their Display Config Server project at XDC 2026 in Toronto, at this annual developer's conference they also presented their findings on scientific testing of X.Org vs. Wayland latency.

X.Org vs. Wayland latency across different compositors and desktop environments has been a heated topic among passionate Linux desktop enthusiasts. Some argue in favor of classic X.Org delivering the lowest latency while others routinely share their own personal anecdotes and argue in favor of modern Wayland solutions. NVIDIA engineer Kamil Łysik took to a Wayland vs. X.Org latency comparison from key press to presentation. For ensuring accurate measurements, a micro-controller was used along with a light sensor for end-to-end measurements. Paired with software for repeatable and automated testing.

NVIDIA latency research


Testing with a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 graphics card and using the company's R610 driver branch, tests were done on KDE KWin 6.7.4 and GNOME Mutter 49.7 and the X.Org Server tests using v1.21.1.24.

NVIDIA latency Wayland vs. X.Org results


NVIDIA's findings were that the latency results between X.Org and Wayland are very close with it being hard to conclude a clear winner. Some notable takeaways include that XWayland no longer introduces extra frame delays where it had in the past with an extra frame latency. Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) was also measured to "drastically improve" responsiveness and deliver roughly the same latency between both X.Org and Wayland based sessions.


Those interested can find the NVIDIA presentation this X.Org vs. Wayland latency topic embedded above.
16 Comments
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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