NVIDIA VR-NVL BMC Device Tree Being Upstreamed For OpenBMC Support

Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 3 July 2026 at 07:02 AM EDT. Add A Comment
NVIDIA
NVIDIA's latest Linux kernel mailing list patches are for providing the Device Tree for the baseboard management controller (BMC) of their Vera Rubin VR-NVL server platform. With the Linux kernel patches and also for U-Boot, it's part of the upstreaming effort for supporting the open-source OpenBMC software on their latest hardware.

Sent out today on the Linux kernel mailing list is their 901 line Device Tree file for the VR-NVL BMC. NVIDIA VR-NVL is for the Vera Rubin NVL72 rack-scale supercomputer. The NVIDIA VR-NVL BMC is making use of an ASpeed AST2600-based controller.

This patch series provides that DT for the Linux kernel community. Similarly is another patch for the UBoot/OpenBMC side.

OpenBMC


Great seeing all the continued industry interest around OpenBMC. Back when I was at NVIDIA for the Vera CPU benchmarking, executives affirmed there being customer interest in the likes of OpenBMC and other open-source firmware related topics, just as it's increasingly been among hyperscalers for AMD and Intel servers too largely in the name of security reasons and transparency/adaptability.
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