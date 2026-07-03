NVIDIA VR-NVL BMC Device Tree Being Upstreamed For OpenBMC Support
NVIDIA's latest Linux kernel mailing list patches are for providing the Device Tree for the baseboard management controller (BMC) of their Vera Rubin VR-NVL server platform. With the Linux kernel patches and also for U-Boot, it's part of the upstreaming effort for supporting the open-source OpenBMC software on their latest hardware.
Sent out today on the Linux kernel mailing list is their 901 line Device Tree file for the VR-NVL BMC. NVIDIA VR-NVL is for the Vera Rubin NVL72 rack-scale supercomputer. The NVIDIA VR-NVL BMC is making use of an ASpeed AST2600-based controller.
This patch series provides that DT for the Linux kernel community. Similarly is another patch for the UBoot/OpenBMC side.
Great seeing all the continued industry interest around OpenBMC. Back when I was at NVIDIA for the Vera CPU benchmarking, executives affirmed there being customer interest in the likes of OpenBMC and other open-source firmware related topics, just as it's increasingly been among hyperscalers for AMD and Intel servers too largely in the name of security reasons and transparency/adaptability.
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