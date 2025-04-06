NVIDIA Makes PhysX & Flow GPU Code Open-Source

Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 6 April 2025 at 10:00 AM EDT. 32 Comments
NVIDIA
As a win for the open-source community from NVIDIA, the company recently announced they are making their PhysX and Flow GPU-accelerated source code open-source.

NVIDIA previously made the PhysX SDK open-source but the GPU simulation kernel source code was not included as part of that years-old effort. But now it's changing for the better.

NVIDIA engineer Adam Moravanszky recently announced on GitHub:
"Since the release of PhysX SDK 4.0 in December 2018, NVIDIA PhysX has been available as open source under the BSD-3 license—with one key exception: the GPU simulation kernel source code was not included.

That changes today.

We’re excited to share that the latest update to the PhysX SDK now includes all the GPU source code, fully licensed under BSD-3!

With over 500 CUDA kernels powering features such as rigid body dynamics, fluid simulation, and deformable objects, GPU PhysX represents one of the most advanced real-time simulation use cases of CUDA and GPU programming. We hope this release will be a valuable resource for learning, experimentation, and development across the community.

In addition, we’re also open-sourcing the full GPU compute shader implementation of the Flow SDK, our real-time, sparse grid–based fluid simulation library.

We can’t wait to see what you build with it. Explore, experiment—and feel free to post issues or feedback right here on GitHub!"

Quite a nice and exciting open-source milestone from NVIDIA! Kudos to them for opening up this code.
32 Comments
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