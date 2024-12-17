NVIDIA Launches $249 "Gen AI Supercomputer" With Jetson Orin Nano Super Developer Kit

Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 17 December 2024 at 09:00 AM EST. 2 Comments
NVIDIA
NVIDIA today announced the Jetson Orin Nano Super Developer Kit as their "most affordable generative AI Supercomputer" with this upgraded Jetson Nano offering 1.7x better GenAI performance while also costing less than its predecessor. This new product looks like an exciting addition to the NVIDIA Jetson line-up and will have performance benchmarks soon on Phoronix.

NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano Super Developer Kit


NVIDIA is reporting their new Jetson Orin Nano Super Developer Kit offers a 68% boost to the generative AI model performance, 50% higher memory bandwidth, and 67% higher TOPS thanks to their latest hardware and software improvements. This takes the NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano Super Developer Kit up to 67 TOPS and 102 GB/s memory bandwidth all while operating within a 25 Watt envelope.

NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano Super Developer Kit performance


The NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano Super Developer Kit is being priced at $249 USD, which is down from their prior $499 price point.

NVIDIA Jetson Orin models


NVIDIA will also be shipping software updates to existing Jetson Orin Nano and Jetson Orin NX module customers for further enhancing the generative AI performance on those platforms too.

NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano Super Developer Kit specifications


The NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano Super Developer Kit is packing 1024 CUDA cores and 32 tensor cores, the GPU clock speed is now pushed to 1020MHz, the 6-core Arm Cortex-A78AE cores are now pushed to 1.7GHz, and for allowing the higher performance is allowing a 25 Watt module power mode rather than tapping out at 15 Watts.

NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano Super Developer Kit spec comparison


That's about it for today. NVIDIA yesterday shipped out a new Jetson Orin Nano Super Developer Kit so expect a review and benchmarks in the coming days~weeks in looking more at this new NVIDIA single board computer better optimized for generative AI workload / edge AI use-cases.
2 Comments
