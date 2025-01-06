NVIDIA Announces The GeForce RTX 50 "Blackwell" Series

6 January 2025
The latest from a rather active CES 2025 is NVIDIA announcing the GeForce RTX 50 "Blackwell" series line-up.

Many of the GeForce RTX 50 details have already leaked out in prior weeks, but tonight's NVIDIA keynotes do confirm the overall focus: very nice reported performance upgrades over the GeForce RTX 40 series but also with increased power consumption. The GeForce RTX 50 series look mighty interesting for gamers, content creators, AI, and similar workloads. The performance data shared during the CES keynote were under Microsoft Windows 11 though but given the comparative state of the NVIDIA Linux packaged drivers should be of roughly similar quality.

The flagship NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 will retail for $1,999 USD and feature 4,000 AT TOPS, 380 ray-tracing TFLOPS, and a rated 1.8 TB/s memory bandwidth.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 is set to retail for $1,999 USD while the GeForce RTX 5080 will come in at $999 USD, the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti at $749 USD, and the GeForce RTX 5070 at $549 USD. The GeForce RTX 5070 is rated for around GeForce RTX 4090 level performance. These graphics cards will begin going on sale this quarter.

As with other vendor announcements today from CES 2025, this is just a product announcement and not any immediate hardware availability and thus no review/benchmark embargo lift yet. NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang reported during the CES keynote that Blackwell GPUs are in "full production" and the initial GeForce RTX 50 graphics cards will be launched beginning later in January.

Given the comparable Windows and Linux driver state we have seen out of the NVIDIA packaged driver over the years, the Linux support is likely to be in good shape for the GeForce RTX 50 series. But for those wanting a fully open-source driver option such as with Nouveau / NOVA and the NVK Vulkan driver, that is likely still some time out. Stay tuned for Linux support and performance benchmarking on Phoronix of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards as the hardware becomes available.

More details for now on the GeForce RTX 50 offerings via NVIDIA.com.
