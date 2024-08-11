NVIDIA EGL-Wayland 1.15 Brings Stability Fixes For Explicit Sync

11 August 2024
There's a new release of NVIDIA's EGL-Wayland project for an EGL External Library Platform library implementing EGL on top of EGLDevice and EGLStream extensions. This week's NVIDIA EGL-Wayland 1.15 release is primarily centered on delivering Wayland explicit sync fixes.

The EGL-Wayland 1.15 update offers "significant" stability fixes around the explicit sync support to prevent crashes with Firefox, Moonlight, and other software. This library also now honors the "__NV_DISABLE_EXPLICIT_SYNC" environment variable as a means of disabling explicit sync (linux-drm-syncobj-v1) protocol support.

The NVIDIA EGL-Wayland 1.1.15 release also fixes an issue that was causing KDE crashes and a race condition within the damage thread code has been resolved.

NVIDIA for EGLStreams


An old slide from when NVIDIA was all-in on EGLStreams and originally against GBM and the approach of early Wayland compositors.

Downloads and more details on the NVIDIA EGL-Wayland 1.15 update via GitHub.
