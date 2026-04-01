NVIDIA Developing "Display Config Server" To Improve Linux/Wayland On Display Walls
As an initiative from NVIDIA for improving the Linux ecosystem outside the world of AI, they have been developing Display-Config-Server as a new solution to help enhance the Linux capabilities for complex display walls.
NVIDIA engineer Austin Shafer presented this morning at XDC 2026 Toronto around Linux on next-generation display walls: complex display setups appearing in TV production, theaters, and more. Many of these complex display walls today run on Microsoft Windows while NVIDIA is looking to improve Linux usage for such video/media walls.
The display walls running Linux today are typically on the X.Org Server still and making use of NVIDIA Mosaic display features. Using Wayland on its own for such display walls becomes more challenging due to the different compositors and other complexities. There is a path forward though using Vulkan Direct 2 Display "D2D" with the VK_KHR_display extension to let the Vulkan swapchain drive a physical display without any windowing system.
NVIDIA decided to engineer the Display Config Server to improve the Vulkan direct-to-display model by "owning" the displays and then leasing them out to Vulkan clients to avoid the need for every application to contain logic for handling display calibration and configuration. Display Config Server makes for centralized configuration, seamless handoff between clients, and making it easier for applications to implement.
The XDC 2026 presentation shared that NVIDIA is working to support the Display Config Server to run nested with a Wayland compositor. They are also working to improve how the Vulkan direct-to-display API can present on display walls.
The Display Config Server code is to be open-source via this GitHub repository.
Those wishing to learn more can see this PDF slide deck and the video embedded above.
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