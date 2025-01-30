NVIDIA 570.86.16 Beta Linux Driver Published With GeForce RTX 5080 / RTX 5090 Support
The NVIDIA 570.86.16 beta Linux driver was just published in time for the GeForce RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 graphics cards hitting store shelves this morning.
In addition to enabling support for the GeForce RTX 5090 and GeForce RTX 5080 graphics cards, there are also a number of other improvements with this NVIDIA 570 Linux driver beta compared to the current stable NVIDIA 565 driver series.
Today's NVIDIA 570.86.16 beta driver adapts the NVIDIA Settings control panel to use NVML rather than the NV-CONTROL API for fan/clock control, supports VRR on systems with multiple displays, performance improvements for newer games like Indiana Jones, support for the Vulkan incremental present (VK_KHR_incremental_present) extension, 32-bit compatibility support fo the NVIDIA GBM back-end, support for systemd's suspend-then-hibernate method of system sleep, low latency display interrupts, and compatibility updates for newer versions of the Linux kernel.
Also notable is GPU overclocking is now available by default within the NVIDIA Settings GUI rather than being blocked behind the "CoolBits" configuration option that was previously needed to manually enable GPU overclocking.
Downloads and more details on this first NVIDIA 570 series Linux driver beta via NVIDIA.com. With this driver now published, I'll be working on GeForce RTX 5080 / RTX 5090 Linux gaming benchmarks to complement the GPU compute benchmarks of Blackwell posted in recent days on Phoronix.
5 Comments