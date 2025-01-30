NVIDIA 570.86.16 Beta Linux Driver Published With GeForce RTX 5080 / RTX 5090 Support

Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 30 January 2025 at 08:58 AM EST. 5 Comments
NVIDIA
The NVIDIA 570.86.16 beta Linux driver was just published in time for the GeForce RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 graphics cards hitting store shelves this morning.

In addition to enabling support for the GeForce RTX 5090 and GeForce RTX 5080 graphics cards, there are also a number of other improvements with this NVIDIA 570 Linux driver beta compared to the current stable NVIDIA 565 driver series.

Today's NVIDIA 570.86.16 beta driver adapts the NVIDIA Settings control panel to use NVML rather than the NV-CONTROL API for fan/clock control, supports VRR on systems with multiple displays, performance improvements for newer games like Indiana Jones, support for the Vulkan incremental present (VK_KHR_incremental_present) extension, 32-bit compatibility support fo the NVIDIA GBM back-end, support for systemd's suspend-then-hibernate method of system sleep, low latency display interrupts, and compatibility updates for newer versions of the Linux kernel.

NVIDIA Settings on Linux


Also notable is GPU overclocking is now available by default within the NVIDIA Settings GUI rather than being blocked behind the "CoolBits" configuration option that was previously needed to manually enable GPU overclocking.

Downloads and more details on this first NVIDIA 570 series Linux driver beta via NVIDIA.com. With this driver now published, I'll be working on GeForce RTX 5080 / RTX 5090 Linux gaming benchmarks to complement the GPU compute benchmarks of Blackwell posted in recent days on Phoronix.
5 Comments
Related News
NAMD Molecular Dynamics Performance Improves Well With NVIDIA Blackwell / RTX 5090
NVIDIA Maxwell, Pascal & Volta Support Looks Like It Will Soon Move To A Legacy Driver
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Linux Benchmarks: Stay Tuned
NVIDIA Announces The GeForce RTX 50 "Blackwell" Series
NVIDIA Working On "-flto-partition=locality" GCC Option To Boost Performance For Some CPU Workloads
NVIDIA Made Great Strides With Their Open-Source Kernel Code & Wayland Support In 2024
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Microsoft Announces Open-Source DocumentDB NoSQL Database
ISD: A New Interactive Way For systemd Management
Much Faster Suspend & Resume For Some Systems With Linux 6.14
AMD Announces The AMDGPU Composition Stack "ACS" For Advanced Linux Desktop Features
Completed NTSYNC Driver Merged For Linux 6.14: "Should Make Many SteamOS Users Happy"
Several Linux DRM Drivers Orphaned Due To Developer Health
Linux 6.14 With Rust: "We Are Almost At The 'Write A Real Driver In Rust' Stage Now"
Wine 10.0 Released With Native Wayland Support, Better HiDPI