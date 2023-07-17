Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
NVIDIA 535.86.05 Linux Driver Fixes Excessive Memory Use, Kernel Panic On Full vRAM
NVIDIA 535.86.05 is the new release today that just delivers various stable bug fixes for this current R535 driver series. Highlights of today's NVIDIA Linux proprietary driver update include:
- Fixed a bug that caused excessive memory consumption when OpenGL and Vulkan applications were running while VT-switched away from X.Several memory related fixes, a fix for Variable Rate Refresh (VRR) monitors, and other useful bug fixes make up the v535.86.05 driver for Linux users.
- Fixed a bug that could cause the kernel to panic when video memory is full.
- Fixed a bug that prevented displays from refreshing when using an NVIDIA PRIME Display Offload sink.
- Fixed a bug that could cause some Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) monitors to flicker by allowing the refresh rate to drop below the monitor's minimum.
- Fixed a bug that caused corruption when running Vulkan applications.
- Fixed a regression that could cause a system hang when running windowed Vulkan applications with sync-to-vblank enabled.
- Fixed a video memory leak observed when turning off a connected monitor while using certain Wayland compositors.
The NVIDIA Linux driver update can be downloaded from NVIDIA.com.