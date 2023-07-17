NVIDIA 535.86.05 Linux Driver Fixes Excessive Memory Use, Kernel Panic On Full vRAM

Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 18 July 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT. 1 Comment
NVIDIA today published their latest stable point release in the R535 Linux driver series to fix a variety of outstanding issues.

NVIDIA 535.86.05 is the new release today that just delivers various stable bug fixes for this current R535 driver series. Highlights of today's NVIDIA Linux proprietary driver update include:
- Fixed a bug that caused excessive memory consumption when OpenGL and Vulkan applications were running while VT-switched away from X.
- Fixed a bug that could cause the kernel to panic when video memory is full.
- Fixed a bug that prevented displays from refreshing when using an NVIDIA PRIME Display Offload sink.
- Fixed a bug that could cause some Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) monitors to flicker by allowing the refresh rate to drop below the monitor's minimum.
- Fixed a bug that caused corruption when running Vulkan applications.
- Fixed a regression that could cause a system hang when running windowed Vulkan applications with sync-to-vblank enabled.
- Fixed a video memory leak observed when turning off a connected monitor while using certain Wayland compositors.
Several memory related fixes, a fix for Variable Rate Refresh (VRR) monitors, and other useful bug fixes make up the v535.86.05 driver for Linux users.

The NVIDIA Linux driver update can be downloaded from NVIDIA.com.
