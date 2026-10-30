Another Week, Another Vibe Coded OS; Closed-Source In The Name Of Security

With today's AI/LLM capabilities, there is almost a new operating system heard about each week "coded from scratch" predominantly via AI agents. This week was no exception with another project hitting our email inbox. Though most of them are open-source, this one is closed-source in the name of security.NULLos is a "operating system built entirely from scratch" from its own UEFI bootloader to kernel and even its own C compiler that is self-hosting-capable.

"The source code stays closed, and the system is developed by a single person. I see this as a security decision: one person who cannot be infiltrated, instead of a team from which code can leak, or where vulnerabilities can be found and exploited before they are fixed."

While many of these vibe coded operating systems are open-source projects, this one is the unusual route of being closed-source. The NULLos developer argues in an email to Phoronix that it's for a security benefit:Take it as you wish.