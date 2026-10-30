Another Week, Another Vibe Coded OS; Closed-Source In The Name Of Security

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 30 October 2026 at 08:23 AM EDT. 2 Comments
OPERATING SYSTEMS
With today's AI/LLM capabilities, there is almost a new operating system heard about each week "coded from scratch" predominantly via AI agents. This week was no exception with another project hitting our email inbox. Though most of them are open-source, this one is closed-source in the name of security.

NULLos is a "operating system built entirely from scratch" from its own UEFI bootloader to kernel and even its own C compiler that is self-hosting-capable.

NULLos desktop


While many of these vibe coded operating systems are open-source projects, this one is the unusual route of being closed-source. The NULLos developer argues in an email to Phoronix that it's for a security benefit:
"The source code stays closed, and the system is developed by a single person. I see this as a security decision: one person who cannot be infiltrated, instead of a team from which code can leak, or where vulnerabilities can be found and exploited before they are fixed."

Take it as you wish.

NULLos terminal


For those curious about this latest creation, NULLos is hosted at nullos.de.
2 Comments
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About The Author

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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