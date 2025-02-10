Formerly Known As YQPkg, Myrlyn Package Manager GUI Adds Repository Configuration
You may recall the YQPkg package management tool announced last year that's been talked up by openSUSE developers as a Qt-based package manager GUI and alternative to YaST. It's now known as Myrlyn and has added repository configuration as its newest feature.
Myrlyn is what was formerly known as YQPkg and born out of a SUSE Hack Week last year as a new standalone Qt program for package management without YaST dependencies. Myrlyn/YQPkg makes use of libzypp directly as its backend.
Myrlyn is approaching its beta phase and the newest feature is support for repository configuration so from the Qt GUI interface the repositories can be managed, including priority adjustment. Community repositories can also be easily added for fetching the likes of the NVIDIA packaged driver, Open H264, and other packages.
Today on the openSUSE blog is the announcement of Myrlyn now supporting repository configuration. Those wanting to try out the GPLv2 code can fetch it from GitHub.
