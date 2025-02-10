Formerly Known As YQPkg, Myrlyn Package Manager GUI Adds Repository Configuration

Written by Michael Larabel in SUSE on 10 February 2025 at 08:28 AM EST. Add A Comment
SUSE
You may recall the YQPkg package management tool announced last year that's been talked up by openSUSE developers as a Qt-based package manager GUI and alternative to YaST. It's now known as Myrlyn and has added repository configuration as its newest feature.

Myrlyn is what was formerly known as YQPkg and born out of a SUSE Hack Week last year as a new standalone Qt program for package management without YaST dependencies. Myrlyn/YQPkg makes use of libzypp directly as its backend.

Myrlyn is approaching its beta phase and the newest feature is support for repository configuration so from the Qt GUI interface the repositories can be managed, including priority adjustment. Community repositories can also be easily added for fetching the likes of the NVIDIA packaged driver, Open H264, and other packages.

Myrlyn


Today on the openSUSE blog is the announcement of Myrlyn now supporting repository configuration. Those wanting to try out the GPLv2 code can fetch it from GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
SUSE's New "Agama 11" Installer Preps For SLES 16 Beta / openSUSE Leap 16
OpenSUSE Announces New "YQPkg" Package Management Tool
openSUSE Touts Improved Multi-GPU Switching Support
openSUSE Leap Micro 6.1 Brings Nice Improvements To This Lightweight Linux OS
SUSE's Agama Installer Adds QR Code To The Console & Other Improvements
openSUSE Leap 16.0 Pre-Alpha Available, GA Next October
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Asahi Linux Lead Developer Hector Martin Steps Down As Upstream Apple Silicon Maintainer
Linux Foundation Announces The SEAPATH 1.0 Hypervisor
PipeWire Is Doing An Excellent Job Handling Audio/Video Streams On The Linux Desktop
Alpine Linux In An Infrastructure Crisis With Equinix Metal Sunsetting
Arch Linux Powered CachyOS Updated With Propeller-Optimized Kernel
GNOME 48 Lands HDR Support Bits At The Last Minute
LibreOffice 25.2 Open-Source Office Suite Released With Many Improvements
New Apple Silicon Co-Maintainer Steps Up For The Linux Kernel