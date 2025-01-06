Mozilla has published the Firefox 134.0 release binaries today ahead of their official release tomorrow. This first Firefox update of 2025 brings a few new features to Linux users and those on other platforms.For Linux users the Firefox 134 release now supports touchpad hold gestures. Linux joins other platforms for Firefox in supporting touchpad hold gestures for interrupting kinetic/momentum scrolling via two fingers on the touchpad. Windows users with Firefox 134 meanwhile now have H.265/HEVC hardware accelerated support.Firefox 134 also now follows the model HTML specification for transient user activation more accurately. This change will make pop-up blocking kless strict in cases where Firefox was previously overly-aggressive.Firefox 134 also brings experimental support for the HTML "autocorrect" attribute. The HTML autocorrect attribute can be used on editable text elements aside from password/email/URL fields fur allowing automatic correcting of spelling and/or punctuation errors. This relies on underlying native support for spelling/punctuation handling while this autocorrect attribute can allow web developers to specify whether this auto-correction behavior should be applied to a given from or HTML field.

More details on other developer additions with Firefox 134 can be found via developer.mozilla.org Those wanting to try out Firefox 134 right now can find the release binaries up on archive.mozilla.org