More AMD Ryzen Laptops See Suspend-To-Idle Fix
Earlier this month I wrote about AMD working on s2idle fixes for some AMD Ryzen 6000 series "Rembrandt" laptops. At the time it was just for select ASUS laptops known to have a bug in the firmware resulting in suspend-to-idle issues while now additional models not only from ASUS but also Lenovo have been uncovered.
Mario Limonciello of AMD on Friday sent out the third iteration of this patch series working on the s2idle fix. The issue as a reminder deals with ACPI events after resuming from s2idle. The problem is a firmware bug with select laptops that has ASL (ACPI Source Language) that is only called when using the Microsoft GUID and not the AMD GUID. The Linux kernel change allows for select laptop models to use the Microsoft GUID instead of the AMD GUID. For facilitating easy testing in the future, this behavior is also now controlled by a module option.
With the v3 patch series, the laptops now being set to use this quirk/workaround include:
- ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA707RE
- ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14
- ASUS ROG Flow X13
- Lenovo Slim 7 Pro 14ARH7
Presumably other laptop models are affected as well but will take testing and feedback from the Linux user community for knowing additional models. Once these patches are upstreamed into the mainline kernel (hopefully v6.1...), users thinking they are affected by this s2idle issue will be able to boot the kernel with acpi.prefer_microsoft_guid=1 for testing the workaround.
The v3 patch series for those interested can be found via the linux-acpi list.
