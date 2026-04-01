Another Round Of Rust Compiler Improvements Merged For GCC 15.1
A few days ago there was a batch of 145 patches merged for the upcoming GCC 15 compiler release to enhance the Rust "gccrs" front-end. That big set of patches merged the Polonius borrow checker and made other notable improvements. Today another 144 patches for enhancing gccrs were merged ahead of the GCC 15.1 stable release due out in the coming weeks.
There were 144 more gccrs patches committed today to the GCC 15 codebase in Git. There are fixes, continued work on the borrow checker, and lowering the minimum Rust version to Rust 1.49 in working toward GCC being able to compile its own Rust component in the future.
Arthur Cohen of Embecosm summed up today's set of merged patches with this mailing list post explanation:
"This is the second of the patchsets we plan on upstreaming in the coming days. This one notably contains the commit which fixes PR119353, which had not yet been upstreamed but was present in our development repo for a while. We will continue working on improving our support for all distributions when it comes to our Rust code, and plan on finishing downgrading our minimum Rust version to 1.49 in time for GCC 15.1. This will also enable gccrs to compile its own Rust component once it becomes more mature.
This patchset contains multiple additions to the borrow-checker, handling for a lot of required attributes used in Rust's `core` crate, more additions to our handling of inline assembly, and multiple type-system fixes."
The latest GCC Git commits can be found via their Gitweb interface.
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