More Plasma 6 Work Continues, SDDM To Be Incubated By KDE

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 24 June 2023 at 06:24 AM EDT. 1 Comment
KDE
The KDE Plasma 6 desktop is becoming more "livable" and each week new features continue to be implemented. This week was another lively phase of development toward Plasma 6.0.

KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual weekly development summary to draw attention to all of the interesting KDE changes. Among the notable KDE changes this week include:

- Along with the long-awaited release of the SDDM 0.20 display manager, KDE is now going to incubate it in KDE for Plasma 6. As part of that SDDM will see timed releases aligning with Plasma releases, etc.

- Plasma 6 code is now ported over to using KSvg as the new SVG handling library.

- Plasma 6 has seen work to improve graphics performance for multi-GPU systems with a NVIDIA GPU.

- Qt scaling will be used on X11 in Plasma 6.

- Various user interface improvements.

- KWin no longer sometimes crases when accidentally clicking on the tooltip for a window titlebar button rather than the button itself. Plus a few other KWin crash fixes too.

More details on this week's KDE changes via Nate's blog.
1 Comment
Related News
KDE's KWin Begins Plotting Path To Vulkan Support
KDE Plasma 6 Has Reached The Point Of Being "Fairly Livable"
Plasma 6.0 Development Continues, More Plasma Wayland Fixes Land
KDE Plasma 6 X11 Session "Barely Buggier" Than Plasma 5 On X11
KDE Plasma 6.0 Stability "Improving Daily"
KDE Plasma 6.0's Night Color Mode Will Work With NVIDIA's Proprietary Driver
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
KDE Plasma 6 Has Reached The Point Of Being "Fairly Livable"
Red Hat Now Limiting RHEL Sources To CentOS Stream
Firefox 116 Should Have Experimental PipeWire Camera Support
GCC Adopts A Code of Conduct
GCC Lands AVX-512 Fully-Masked Vectorization
Google Limiting IO_uring Use Due To Security Vulnerabilities
Lisa Su Reaffirms Commitment To Improving AMD ROCm Support, Engaging The Community
Plasma 6.0 Development Continues, More Plasma Wayland Fixes Land