More Plasma 6 Work Continues, SDDM To Be Incubated By KDE
KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual weekly development summary to draw attention to all of the interesting KDE changes. Among the notable KDE changes this week include:
- Along with the long-awaited release of the SDDM 0.20 display manager, KDE is now going to incubate it in KDE for Plasma 6. As part of that SDDM will see timed releases aligning with Plasma releases, etc.
- Plasma 6 code is now ported over to using KSvg as the new SVG handling library.
- Plasma 6 has seen work to improve graphics performance for multi-GPU systems with a NVIDIA GPU.
- Qt scaling will be used on X11 in Plasma 6.
- Various user interface improvements.
- KWin no longer sometimes crases when accidentally clicking on the tooltip for a window titlebar button rather than the button itself. Plus a few other KWin crash fixes too.
