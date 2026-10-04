AMD Sends In More New GPU Hardware Enablement For Linux 7.4, Bug Fixes
We are nearing the cut-off of new Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) subsystem material for the upcoming Linux 7.4 cycle. AMD this week sent in another feature pull to DRM-Next that is moving over to mostly bug fixing but does contain the enablement of some new GPU intellectual property blocks for upcoming graphics hardware.
This week's AMDGPU pull request is made up of mostly fixes but there is support for a number of new hardware blocks: OSSSYS 8.0.1, LSDMA 8.0.1, NBIF 7.10, SMUIO 15.0.3, MP 15.0.3, VPE 3.0, and MMHUB 5.0. Among the stand-outs there is VPE 3.0 as a big version bump for the Video Processing Engine IP. Due to the modern block-by-block enablement strategy, it's not clear if all these new versions are for say RDNA5 or what specific products but we'll learn in due time.
Beyond enabling the new IP versions, there are also additions to other upcoming IP blocks previously added such as the Display Core Next DCN 6.0, AMD GFX12.1, SMU 15, and other updates.
This week's pull also has more HDMI updates for the new HDMI 2.1 functionality, run-time power management improvements, and different fixes. The AMDKFD compute driver has also seen fixes meanwhile the legacy Radeon kernel driver even has a fix for running on old Sun/Oracle SPARC64 hardware.
amdgpu:
- dc_state_create_copy() fix
- HDMI RGB limited range fix
- eDP ASSR fix
- DCE 6 fixes
- DCE 8.1 fix
- SI DPM fixes
- Reset updates
- Workaround for multiple SDMA entities with DCC
- PWM backlight fix
- GPUVM fixes
- Switcheroo fix
- Error handling leak fixes
- GC 6 unload FW leak fix
- SDMA 7.1 fix
- DML frame size limit fix
- RGB vs YCbCr 4:4:4 fix
- DP MST fix
- DC Power module fixes
- MacBookPro14,3 fix
- DCN 6 updates
- Retry fault handling updates
- Drop old soft reset code
- Documentation cleanups
- IP discovery updates
- OSSSYS 8.0.1 support
- LSDMA 8.0.1 support
- SMU 15 updates
- NBIF 7.10 support
- GC 12.1 updates
- SMUIO 15.0.3 support
- MP 15.0.3 support
- SR-IOV updates
- VPE 3.0 support
- RAS updates
- MMHUB 5.0 support
- HDMI updates
- UALink updates
- HUBBUB fixes
- MES fixes
- Userq fixes
- GPUVM eviction lock rework
- Runtime PM improvements
amdkfd:
- SVM fix
- Reset fixes
radeon:
- Sparc64 fix
- Add a connector table for the Sun XVR-300
The full list of these new AMD kernel graphics driver patches for Linux 7.4 can be found via this pull request.
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