AMD Lands More Graphics Updates For Linux 6.8: More MI300 & RDNA3 Refresh Work
This week's amd-drm-next pull includes more AMDGPU/AMDKFD changes to fix various issues as well as further preparations for upcoming hardware. There's more DCN 3.5 updates for the display hardware with RDNA3 refresh hardware in next-gen APUs/SoCs, more register state debugging for "Aqua Vanjarm" as the AMD Instinct MI300 series codename, SMU 14 updates for what's expected to be RDNA 4 graphics IP, display power-gating updates, and various other driver improvements.
This week AMD formally launched the Instinct MI300 series.
The list of prominent AMD kernel graphics driver changes for the week include:
amdgpu:
- SR-IOV fixes
- DCN 3.5 updates
- Backlight fixes
- MST fixes
- DMCUB fixes
- DPIA fixes
- Display powergating updates
- Enable writeback connectors
- Misc code cleanups
- Add more register state debugging for aquavanjaram
- Suspend fix
- Clockgating fixes
- SMU 14 updates
- PSR fixes
- MES logging updates
- Misc fixes
amdkfd:
- SVM fix
radeon:
- Fix potential memory leaks in error paths
This work is now being queued in DRM-Next until the Linux 6.8 merge window opens up around the start of the new year.
The full list of AMD kernel graphics driver patches prepped for this week can be found via this pull. One or potentially two more feature pulls are expected on the AMD Radeon side ahead of Linux 6.8.