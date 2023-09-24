Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Mold 2.2 Linker Released With More Optimizations, BLAKE3 Crypto Hashing
First of all with the new Mold 2.2, BLAKE3 has replaced SHA256 as its preferred cryptographic hash function. BLAKE3 is now used over SHA256 to speed-up the --build-id argument that it's now "a few percent faster" and also drops libssl as a build dependency for Mold.
Mold 2.2 performance work also includes an optimization for its string merging code path and now emitting slightly more optimized code for thread-local variable accesses. Mold 2.2 on RISC-V also adds support for TLSDESC re-locations on RISC-V for faster thread-local variable access.
Downloads and more details on the Mold 2.2 changes via the release announcement.