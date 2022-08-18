High Performance Mold Linker Begins Adding macOS, CMake Build Support

18 August 2022
Last year marked the release of Mold 1.0 as a modern, high-speed linker alternative to the likes of GNU Gold and LLVM LLD. Mold was started by Rui Ueyama who previously worked on the LLVM linker. Mold has continued seeing new features added and out today is version 1.4.1 where "alpha" support for macOS is added and also beginning to work on CMake build system integration.

While just a point release, Mold 1.4.1 is notable in that it has alpha-level support for macOS. Though at this time using the high performance linker on macOS isn't intended "for anything serious", but this support is getting off the ground.

The other notable change with Mold 1.4.1 is beginning to support the CMake build system in addition to GNU Make. The long-term plan is to switch over to CMake as its primary build system. One of the motivations for this CMake support is for Mold ultimately wanting to support Microsoft Windows and there CMake is much better suited.

Mold 1.4.1 also has a number of bug fixes, defaults to "--hash-style=both", and other updates. Downloads and more details on the Mold 1.4.1 linker via GitHub.
