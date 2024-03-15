Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Mobileye EyeQ5 SoC Support Upstreamed In Linux 6.9
The Mobileye EyeQ5 is a 7nm FinFET based SoC for level 5 autonomous driving with its high-end SKU. Embedded Linux consulting firm Bootlin has been working on the EyeQ 5 Linux support since last year and after a number of rounds of review the code is finally ready to be upstreamed for Linux 6.9.
The EyeQ5 is derived from the MIPS I6500 architecture and features a variety of controllers and capabilities. The code in Linux 6.9 is for supporting the EyeQ5 SoC and EPM5 board with all the necessary DeviceTree bits included.
This Mobileye EyeQ5 support was sent in as the most exciting aspect of the MIPS changes for the Linux 6.9 merge window.