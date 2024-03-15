Mobileye EyeQ5 SoC Support Upstreamed In Linux 6.9

15 March 2024
While Mobileye has already announced EyeQ6 and EyeQ7, being upstreamed in the Linux 6.9 kernel is finally support for the EyeQ5 SoC used for advanced driver-assistance systems in various automobiles. The EyeQ5 is a MIPS-based platform now capable of running an upstream kernel.

The Mobileye EyeQ5 is a 7nm FinFET based SoC for level 5 autonomous driving with its high-end SKU. Embedded Linux consulting firm Bootlin has been working on the EyeQ 5 Linux support since last year and after a number of rounds of review the code is finally ready to be upstreamed for Linux 6.9.

Mobileye EyeQ5 infographic


The EyeQ5 is derived from the MIPS I6500 architecture and features a variety of controllers and capabilities. The code in Linux 6.9 is for supporting the EyeQ5 SoC and EPM5 board with all the necessary DeviceTree bits included.

This Mobileye EyeQ5 support was sent in as the most exciting aspect of the MIPS changes for the Linux 6.9 merge window.
