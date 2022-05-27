Microsoft Continues Improving Its Internal Linux Distro With Another Update

Written by Michael Larabel in Microsoft on 5 August 2022 at 06:13 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MICROSOFT --
It was just over a year ago Microsoft lifted the lid further on CBL-Mariner as its internal Linux distribution used for a variety of purposes at the company from running within their Azure cloud environment to also finding use by WSL, and various other use-cases. They have continued issuing updates and expanding the capabilities of this enterprise-tasked Linux distribution.

Microsoft has kept up with issuing one or more CBL-Mariner updates per month. This summer they rolled out CBL-Mariner 2.0 with many changes over its former 1.0 state, which continues to be maintained too. CBL-Mariner relies upon RPM SPEC files and other assets from Fedora, Photon OS, Openmamba, and Linux From Scratch. This week marked the release of CBL-Mariner 2.0 July 2022 Update 2.

CBL-Mariner 2.0 July 2022 Update 2 brings more packages that are useful when running on bare metal hardware like turbostat and cpupower. They have also added other useful packages like FIO and sysbench for performance testing, Kubevirt, libexif, kernel-tools, and others.

This newest revision to CBL-Mariner 2.0 also adds the ability to build quicker by packing a subset of RPMs, network configuration support for unattended ISO installs, moving to a newer Linux 5.15 LTS point release, and a variety of other updates. As is common these days among all Linux distributions, each new release also brings a number of CVE security fixes.

Downloads and more details on Microsoft's CBL-Mariner 2.0 July 2022 Update 2 revision via GitHub. ISOs for CBL-Mariner can be found via the README page.
Add A Comment
Related News
Increased Use Of Windows BitLocker Is Causing Headaches For Linux Dual Booting
Systemd Creator Lands At Microsoft
Microsoft's "Dzn" Vulkan-On-D3D12 Adds Working Pipeline Cache
Microsoft's CBL-Mariner 2.0 Linux Distro Now Supports Kernel Live Patching, PXE Boot
Microsoft Ships Big Update To Their CBL-Mariner 2.0 Linux Distribution
Microsoft Trims Hyper-V Boot Time By Minutes For Big Azure VMs With Linux 5.19
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 5.19 Released - Linus Torvalds Released It From An Apple Silicon MacBook
GNOME To Warn Users If Secure Boot Disabled, Preparing Other Firmware Security Help
Lenovo Expects 30+ Platforms With Linux Support This Year, Both AMD & Intel Systems
Rust Code For The Linux Kernel Updated With More Features Implemented
GNOME Console Could Be Ubuntu 22.10's GNOME Terminal Replacement
AMD Announces Radeon Raytracing Analyzer
Linux 5.19 Features Many Intel & AMD Improvements, New Hardware Preparations
Linux 5.20 To Support The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen3, ThinkPad X13s Arm Laptop