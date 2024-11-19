MiTAC Releases AMD openSIL Based Open-Source Firmware For Their Capri2 EPYC Server
Ahead of SC24, MiTAC Computing has published their open-source firmware for their Open Compute Project (OCP) designed Capri2 AMD EPYC server. This open-source firmware stack makes use of AMD's in-development openSIL for open-source CPU silicon initialization.
The MiTAC Capri2 is an OCP Computing Sled allowing for one AMD EPYC 9004 "Genoa" processor and up to two PCIe Gen5 GPUs for being focused on an AI compute platform. Those wanting to learn more about that server itself can do so at MiTAC Computing.
Making this OCP-compliant compute server even more exciting is that as of last week there is now these open-source firmware files available based on AMD OpenSIL and EDK2. With this GitHub repository, Capri2 with an AMD EPYC Genoa processor can successfully boot to an EDK2 shell. MiTAC is working to align their code with AMD's roadmap for OpenSIL.
MiTAC has been promoting this open-source firmware availability for their Capri2 platform and similar on LinkedIn.
Great seeing growing interest from vendors and others around the OpenSIL based firmware. AMD OpenSIL is expected to eventually replace AGESA and should reach production status around the time of Zen 6.
