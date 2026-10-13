Mesa Expands NPU Capabilities With Support For YOLOX With PyTorch

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 13 October 2026 at 08:54 PM EDT. 1 Comment
MESA
While Mesa is predominantly used for GPU drivers, open-source developer Tomeu Vizoso continues advancing the capabilities of NPUs within the Mesa driver stack.

Tomeu today merged support for YOLOX within Mesa's Torx code. Torx is the hardware backend in Mesa for serving as a compilation and execution path for machine learning models with PyTorch ExecuTorch.

TORX YOLOX


With the now merged code, users can run YOLOX with PyTorch using NPU drivers in Mesa. This has been tested so far with the Arm EthosU NPU using the NXP i.MX93 SoC. The Etnaviv driver for Vivante NPUs should have all operations supported but still lacking infrastructure work for use with Torx.

Those wishing to learn more about this YOLOX support for Mesa NPU drivers via Torx can learn more via this merge request now part of Mesa 26.3.
1 Comment
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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