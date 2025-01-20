Open-Source Qualcomm Adreno Vulkan Driver Lands Ray Query Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 20 January 2025 at 06:26 AM EST.
The "TURNIP" open-source Vulkan API driver within Mesa for supporting Qualcomm Adreno graphics is now able to expose accelerated ray query support for ray-tracing with newer Adreno GPUs.

Longtime Mesa contributor Connor Abbott authored the patches last year for the Turnip driver to expose VK_KHR_ray_query. After nine months those patches were merged on Sunday for Mesa 25.0. This accelerated ray query support is enabled for the Adreno 740 graphics and newer. VK_KHR_ray_query provides support for tracing rays from all shader types and is necessary to Vulkan ray-tracing support.

It took a lot of revisions and 25 patches in total, but now the important VK_KHR_ray_query extension is supported by this open-source Mesa Vulkan driver for newer Adreno graphics. See this merge for all the details.
