Mesa RADV/RadeonSI Now Support RDNA4 GPUs With Radeon GPU Profiler

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 14 March 2025 at 07:05 AM EDT. 11 Comments
RADEON
Landing in Mesa 25.1 today for the RADV Vulkan and RadeonSI OpenGL drivers is Radeon GPU Profiler "RGP" integration for RDNA4/GFX12 GPUs with the newly-launched Radeon RX 9070 series.

Samuel Pitoiset of Valve has merged the GPUOpen Radeon GPU Profiler support for GFX12 (RDNA4) GPUs into Mesa Git. The AMD Radeon Mesa drivers have been supporting the Radeon GPU Profiler integration for some time but some additional work is needed for enabling support for new hardware generations.

In turn this Radeon GPU Profiler support for the Radeon RX 9000 series will allow game/app developers to better analyze and optimize their software for optimal use on these new GPUs.

Radeon GPU Profiler


The Radeon GPU Profiler application itself was recently updated to version 2.4 and it also is compatible with the new metrics for the Radeon RX 9000 series.

More details on the Radeon GPU Profiler support by the Mesa drivers for the RDNA4 GPUs can be found via this merge.
11 Comments
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