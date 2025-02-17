RADV Lands Initial DCC Support For AMD GFX12 / RDNA4 GPUs
Last month when the state of the open-source RADV Vulkan driver for RDNA4 GPUs was outlined, it was noted that cooperative matrix support was missing along with DCC support and Vulkan Video for these upcoming Radeon RX 90x0 GPUs. Vulkan cooperative matrix support ended up being merged earlier this month while hitting Mesa Git today is the DCC support that is important for RDNA4 performance.
DCC support, a.k.a. Delta Color Compression, as an important performance feature is now merged in Mesa Git ahead of the AMD Radeon RX 9070 series graphics cards shipping in March.
Samuel Pitoiset of Valve's Linux graphics team worked on the DCC support for GFX12 and is now enabled in Mesa Git for Mesa 25.1-devel and we'll see soon if it ends up being back-ported to the upcoming Mesa 25.0 stable release.
DCC provides lossless compression for 3D rendering and is important for maximizing video memory bandwidth and ensuring optimal performance. With the RDNA4 graphics cards not publicly released yet, the Mesa merge request landing the GFX12 DCC support doesn't comment on any performance data.
This merge is what landed the GFX12/RDNA4 GPU support.
AMD will be revealing the Radeon RX 9070 series on 28 February while the graphics cards will hit retail availability in March. Stay tuned to Phoronix for Linux benchmarks of the Radeon RX 9070 series when the time comes.
Add A Comment