Mesa's Lavapipe Driver Now Exposes Vulkan 1.4

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 7 January 2025 at 10:17 AM EST. Add A Comment
MESA
In time for the upcoming release of Mesa 25.0, Mesa's Lavapipe software Vulkan API implementation is now the latest driver exposing Vulkan 1.4 support.

Vulkan 1.4 was introduced at the start of December. There was same-day support for the NVK and RADV drivers and there was Intel ANV and Freedreno's TURINP driver support too. Outside of Mesa, the NVIDIA proprietary driver stack had an immediate beta and AMDVLK in late December released an update with Vulkan 1.4 support. Now the latest driver joining the Vulkan 1.4 part is the Lavapipe software/CPU-based implementation.

Vulkan 1.4 graphic from Khronos


This merge request was opened shortly following the Vulkan 1.4 API specification release but just merged to Mesa yesterday. It's been merged in time for this quarter's Mesa 25.0 feature release and the only caveat is that Mesa needs to be built against LLVM 10 or newer for this v1.4 support. LLVM 10 though is quite old already so any newer Linux distributions should be in good shape.
Add A Comment
Related News
Rusticl OpenCL Driver Nearing Cross-Vendor Shared Virtual Memory Support
Mesa Saw Fewer Patches This Year But Valve's Contributions Took The Top Spot
Mesa's Terrific Year With Better Vulkan Ray-Tracing, NVK Progress & Same-Day Vulkan 1.4
RadeonSI Driver Now Uses ACO By Default For Pre-RDNA GPUs
AMD GPU Driver Engineer Marek Olšák Lands Mesa 25.0 Optimizations For Christmas
Mesa 25.0 Introduces Standard Library For Driver OpenCL C
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Steam On Linux Ends 2024 With A Nice Boost To Its Marketshare, AMD Linux CPU Use At 74%
The Linux Kernel Hit A Decade Low In 2024 For The Number Of New Commits Per Year
X.Org Server Development Hit A Decade High For The Number Of Commits In 2024
ZLUDA v4 Released For Initial CUDA Support On Non-NVIDIA GPUs
LibreOffice 25.2 RC1 Brings Many Open-Source Office Suite Improvements
Cloudflare Talks Up Multi-Path TCP But Dings Linux's Less Than Ideal Support
GCC Patches Posted For Half-Century Old ALGOL 68 Programming Language
New Linux Patches Enhance AMD Radeon Video Encode/Decode For Older GPUs