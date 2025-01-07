Mesa's Lavapipe Driver Now Exposes Vulkan 1.4
In time for the upcoming release of Mesa 25.0, Mesa's Lavapipe software Vulkan API implementation is now the latest driver exposing Vulkan 1.4 support.
Vulkan 1.4 was introduced at the start of December. There was same-day support for the NVK and RADV drivers and there was Intel ANV and Freedreno's TURINP driver support too. Outside of Mesa, the NVIDIA proprietary driver stack had an immediate beta and AMDVLK in late December released an update with Vulkan 1.4 support. Now the latest driver joining the Vulkan 1.4 part is the Lavapipe software/CPU-based implementation.
This merge request was opened shortly following the Vulkan 1.4 API specification release but just merged to Mesa yesterday. It's been merged in time for this quarter's Mesa 25.0 feature release and the only caveat is that Mesa needs to be built against LLVM 10 or newer for this v1.4 support. LLVM 10 though is quite old already so any newer Linux distributions should be in good shape.
