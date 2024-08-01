Blumenkrantz Continues On Big Mesa Code Refactoring

Mike Blumenkrantz of Valve's Linux graphics driver team has recently begun pushing changes to the Mesa 3D graphics code-base as part of "The Juiciest Refactor Ever". After merging the first of the patches last week, this week has brought more code for this juicy refactoring.

Blumenkrantz this week proceeded to open another merge request for Mesa to continue the code refactoring/cleanup: "glx: THE JUICIEST REFACTOR EVER (part 1)". He sums up this latest code, which is now merged to Mesa 24.3, as:
"In the beginning there were no interfaces, there was no dependency hell, there was no WHAT THE ACTUAL FUCK IS THIS CODE DOING?

In the beginning, there was only code.

Now, years later, we finally return to our roots.

(part 1 of 666)"

The now merged code is another 31 patches touching hundreds of lines of code that is cleaning up a lot of DRI and GLX code, inlining various functions and making other changes.

Overnight he opened another merge request too as the part two code. That merge request is summed up as:
"The interfaces have been nearly wiped out. GLX is almost readable now. But the refactoring must soon take a turn in order to make further progress."

That is another 33 patches cleaning up Mesa's GLX and DRI code. His work continues and thanks ultimately to Valve for allowing this Mesa clean-up along with their many other contributions to these open-source 3D graphics drivers.
3 Comments
