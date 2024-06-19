Proposal For Creating A New Mesa Legacy Driver Branch: R300, R600, Lima, NV30 & More

Mike Blumenkrantz of Valve's open-source Linux GPU driver team and known for his work on the Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan driver has issued a proposal for creating a new legacy branch for older/less-maintained Gallium3D drivers.There is already the Mesa "amber" legacy driver branch for classic (non-Gallium3D) drivers and other code. Blumenkrantz has raised the idea that it's time for "amber2" for forking out other Gallium3D drivers seeing little user activity or new code/development activity these days.The initial idea for the Mesa Amber2 branch would be to punt out the NVIDIA/Nouveau NV30 driver, ATI R300, AMD R600, Lima for old Arm Mali graphics, the Virgl virtual driver, the old NVIDIA Tegra driver, and potentially other drivers to shift onto this branch.

These old Mesa drivers would remain available from this Mesa branch and Linux distributions could continue packaging up the driver support as desired. The motivation for moving these older Gallium3D drivers out is the expressed pain in doing big tree updates within Mesa. When wanting to make large changes to the Mesa codebase, these drivers still need to be updated for compatibility and that is a maintenance burden and in many times changes are made without any actual hardware testing for these aging platforms.