Mesa 27.0 Switching To Kraid Compiler By Default For Arm Mali GPUs

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 26 October 2026 at 10:28 AM EDT. 11 Comments
MESA
In development for a number of months now has been Kraid as a modern graphics compiler for recent Arm Mali GPUs. Kraid was merged for Mesa 26.2 back in June while in Mesa 27.0 due out in Q1 it will be switching to this new shader compiler by default.

The Panfrost Gallium3D driver and PanVK Vulkan driver with Mesa 27.0-devel are now using the Kraid compiler for Arm Mali v9/Valhall GPUs and newer. This compiler is faster than the prior compiler while also more effectively modeling the way register accesses work on these newer Arm Mali GPUs.

For OpenGL shaders, Kraid is said to reduce the instructions generated by nearly 20%.

Kraid benchmarks


For game/application performance, the Kraid compiler can deliver up a few percent better frame-rate performance across different OpenGL and Vulkan benchmarks. The bigger aspect is the faster shader compilation with greater efficiency.

More details on the Kraid compiler becoming the default for the Arm Mali Mesa drivers can be found via today's announcement on the Collabora blog.
11 Comments
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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