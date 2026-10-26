Mesa 27.0 Switching To Kraid Compiler By Default For Arm Mali GPUs
In development for a number of months now has been Kraid as a modern graphics compiler for recent Arm Mali GPUs. Kraid was merged for Mesa 26.2 back in June while in Mesa 27.0 due out in Q1 it will be switching to this new shader compiler by default.
The Panfrost Gallium3D driver and PanVK Vulkan driver with Mesa 27.0-devel are now using the Kraid compiler for Arm Mali v9/Valhall GPUs and newer. This compiler is faster than the prior compiler while also more effectively modeling the way register accesses work on these newer Arm Mali GPUs.
For OpenGL shaders, Kraid is said to reduce the instructions generated by nearly 20%.
For game/application performance, the Kraid compiler can deliver up a few percent better frame-rate performance across different OpenGL and Vulkan benchmarks. The bigger aspect is the faster shader compilation with greater efficiency.
More details on the Kraid compiler becoming the default for the Arm Mali Mesa drivers can be found via today's announcement on the Collabora blog.
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