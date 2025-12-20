Mesa 26.0 NVK Driver Lands Improvement For NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20 "Turing" GPUs

Written by Michael Larabel in Nouveau on 20 December 2025 at 06:12 AM EST. 1 Comment
NOUVEAU
In addition to the open-source NVIDIA "NVK" Vulkan driver in Mesa merging compression support for big performance wins, another performance optimization was merged earlier in the week that stand to benefit GeForce RTX 20 "Turing" graphics processors.

The NVK driver's NAK compiler saw an improvement merged that stands to benefit Turing GPUs the most. The nak: Use the hardware's max warps_per_sm value should help Turing GPUs with games running lots of compute work on the GPU.

NVIDIA RTX 20 SUPER graphics card


This change should now propagate the correct warps per SM value for various Turing GPUs to help with optimal performance, but no performance numbers were shared as part of the merge request.

In any event there continues to be a lot of ongoing and exciting Nouveau/NVK open-source NVIDIA driver improvements that should make for an exciting next round of benchmarks. For those that missed the recent tests, see NVIDIA GTX 980 Through RTX 5080: Open-Source Nouveau/Mesa Drivers vs. NVIDIA 580 Linux Drivers and for a competitive analysis with AMD Radeon RX 9000 Series vs. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Open-Source Linux Performance For 2025.
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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