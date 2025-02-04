Microsoft Lands Direct3D 12 Video Encode Improvements For HEVC In Mesa 25.1
While having missed the mark last week for making it into this quarter's Mesa 25.0 release, merged for Q2's Mesa 25.1 release by Microsoft engineers are some enhancements to the Direct3D 12 video encode capabilities.
Microsoft engineers continue working on the Mesa Gallium3D code for benefiting Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL2) use-cases and similar. The newest on Microsoft's front is enabling D3D12 video encode handling for HEVC 422/444 (Y210/YUY2/Y410) content.
Within the newest Mesa Git code is now handling in the D3D12 Gallium3D driver for handling HEVC 422/444 (Y210/YUY2/Y410) video acceleration as well as a couple other video coding fixes to this driver.
Those relying on Microsoft's Mesa code can find these latest enhancements via this merge request that is within Mesa 25.1-devel.
Add A Comment