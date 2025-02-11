Mesa 25.0-rc3 Released With Numerous RADV & RadeonSI Fixes

Mesa 25.0-rc3 is out today as a rather large weekly release candidate to Mesa 25.0 that will be debuting as stable later this month.

Of the dozens of fixes in this week's Mesa 25.0-rc3, the RadeonSI and RADV drivers lead with the number of changes. Among the AMD Radeon driver changes are fixing AV1 film grain for VCN5 hardware, fixing error reporting for VkExternalMemoryTypeFlagBitsKHR, fixing GravityMark corruption for RadeonSI with the ACO back-end, fixing caching of on-demand meta shaders in RADV, and other fixes.

Mesa 25.0-rc3 also has a fix for scissor bounds on NVK, a 32-bit build crash for the Raspberry Pi V3DV Vulkan driver, the Intel ANV driver adding a sampler coordinate precision workaround for Dynasty Warriors, and other fixes.

Downloads and more details on the changes in Mesa 25.0-rc3 via the release announcement. See this earlier article for more details on the feature changes for the Mesa 25.0 quarterly feature release.

As of writing there are no open blocker bugs so things look good for seeing Mesa 25.0 debut next Wednesday or otherwise the following week if any last minute issues surface for these open-source OpenGL and Vulkan drivers.
