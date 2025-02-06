Mesa 25.0 Is Trending Well For Release Later This Month
Mesa 25.0-rc2 was released yesterday and it's rather boring on the changes, but that's a good thing during this bug fixing phase.
Mesa 25.0-rc2 was released on Wednesday as the second weekly release candidate following last week's Mesa 25.0-rc1 milestone. There are a couple of Rusticl fixes, adding the BVH build dependency for the Intel Vulkan code, a few OpenGL / GLSL fixes, a couple Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan fixes, and a handful of Panfrost driver fixes for Arm Mali graphics.
There aren't any big fixes or items to note for the prominent Intel and AMD Radeon open-source graphics drivers. The unexciting list of changes can be found via the Mesa-dev announcement.
In addition to Mesa 25.0-rc2 being light on fixes, the 25.0 blocker tracker currently is tracking zero issues. With no blockers yet that is a good sign for a hopefully on-time release.
Currently the Mesa 25.0 release schedule is expecting a Mesa 25.0-rc3 release on 12 January and then either Mesa 25.0-rc4 or Mesa 25.0 final on 19 February. If the light release candidates and no blocker bugs continue, that's looking good for a mid-February release. Even if some last minute bugs come up, Mesa 25.0 still has time to comfortably release in February. Paired with great release management by Eric Engestrom, Mesa 25.0 is looking good.
With initial AMD RDNA4 support, Vulkan 1.4, many Radeon driver improvements, continued maturing of Zink, Intel Xe2 optimizations, and much more, this is an exciting quarterly feature release to this open-source 3D graphics stack for appearing in the likes of Ubuntu 25.04 and Fedora 42 this spring.
