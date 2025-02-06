Mesa 25.0 Is Trending Well For Release Later This Month

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 6 February 2025 at 06:56 AM EST. 2 Comments
MESA
Mesa 25.0-rc2 was released yesterday and it's rather boring on the changes, but that's a good thing during this bug fixing phase.

Mesa 25.0-rc2 was released on Wednesday as the second weekly release candidate following last week's Mesa 25.0-rc1 milestone. There are a couple of Rusticl fixes, adding the BVH build dependency for the Intel Vulkan code, a few OpenGL / GLSL fixes, a couple Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan fixes, and a handful of Panfrost driver fixes for Arm Mali graphics.

There aren't any big fixes or items to note for the prominent Intel and AMD Radeon open-source graphics drivers. The unexciting list of changes can be found via the Mesa-dev announcement.

In addition to Mesa 25.0-rc2 being light on fixes, the 25.0 blocker tracker currently is tracking zero issues. With no blockers yet that is a good sign for a hopefully on-time release.

Mesa 25.0 RADV


Currently the Mesa 25.0 release schedule is expecting a Mesa 25.0-rc3 release on 12 January and then either Mesa 25.0-rc4 or Mesa 25.0 final on 19 February. If the light release candidates and no blocker bugs continue, that's looking good for a mid-February release. Even if some last minute bugs come up, Mesa 25.0 still has time to comfortably release in February. Paired with great release management by Eric Engestrom, Mesa 25.0 is looking good.

With initial AMD RDNA4 support, Vulkan 1.4, many Radeon driver improvements, continued maturing of Zink, Intel Xe2 optimizations, and much more, this is an exciting quarterly feature release to this open-source 3D graphics stack for appearing in the likes of Ubuntu 25.04 and Fedora 42 this spring.
2 Comments
Related News
Microsoft Lands Direct3D 12 Video Encode Improvements For HEVC In Mesa 25.1
Mesa 25.0-rc1 Released With Initial AMD RDNA4 Support, Vulkan 1.4 & Other New Extensions
Mesa 25.0 Gets A New Vulkan Layer For Limiting The Amount Of Reported vRAM
PanVK Driver Now Exposing Vulkan 1.1 For Arm Mali Valhall v10 GPUs
Open-Source Radeon Vulkan Driver "RADV" Seeing More RDNA4 Work In Recent Days
RADV Vulkan Driver Support Being Worked On For The GPU Found In The Sony PS5 & BC-250
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux's Sole Wireless/WiFi Driver Maintainer Is Stepping Down
Linux 6.14 With Rust: "We Are Almost At The 'Write A Real Driver In Rust' Stage Now"
X.Org / FreeDesktop.org Encounters New Cloud Crisis: Needs New Infrastructure Very Soon
GTK's X11 Backend Now Deprecated, Planned For Removal In GTK 5
KDE Plasma 6.3: "It's Looking Pretty Good!"
Alpine Linux In An Infrastructure Crisis With Equinix Metal Sunsetting
Arch Linux Powered CachyOS Updated With Propeller-Optimized Kernel
GNOME 48 Switches Over To "Adwaita Sans" As Default Font