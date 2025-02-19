Mesa 25.0 Released With Vulkan 1.4 Driver Support, AMD RDNA4 Ready
Mesa 25.0 was officially released today as the newest quarterly feature release for this set of open-source OpenGL, OpenCL, Vulkan, and video acceleration drivers used on Linux systems by multiple hardware vendors.
Mesa 25.0 brings usable support for AMD Radeon RX 90x0 "RDNA4" graphics with the RadeonSI Gallium3D (OpenGL) and RADV (Vulkan) drivers. The RadeonSI support should be in great shape given it's worked on directly by AMD while the RADV RDNA4 support is tackled by Valve developers and the initial RDNA4 support is deemed good enough.
Also exciting on the RADV side with Mesa 25.0 is adding Vulkan 1.4 support for that API update introduced in December. The other prominent Mesa Vulkan drivers have also landed Vulkan 1.4 support.
Another win for AMD with Mesa 25.0 is enabling the ACO compiler back-end by default for pre-RDNA GPUs with the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver. ACO as an alternative to the AMDGPU LLVM shader compiler has seen much work the past quarter. There is also initial AMD user-queue Mesa support for submitting work directly to the GPU(s) to bypass more of the kernel driver overhead. Plus other never-ending work on graphics driver performance optimizations.
Mesa 25.0 is also bringing various Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan enhancements, many new Vulkan extensions supported by the Arm Mali "PanVK" driver, better Qualcomm Adreno Vulkan support with Turnip, and various Intel Xe2 optimizations for Lunar Lake and Battlemage. The Intel ANV Vulkan driver also now supports AV1 video decoding and other new features. The NVK Vulkan driver for NVIDIA GPUs has also seen continued refinements and new feature support.
Mesa 25.0 is a very jam packed release especially for the AMD Radeon and Intel graphics drivers as usual plus respectable work to the various other OpenGL and Vulkan drivers within this large codebase.
The Mesa 25.0 release announcement can be read on the Mesa mailing list.
