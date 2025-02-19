Mesa 25.0 Released With Vulkan 1.4 Driver Support, AMD RDNA4 Ready

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 19 February 2025 at 11:39 AM EST. 6 Comments
MESA
Mesa 25.0 was officially released today as the newest quarterly feature release for this set of open-source OpenGL, OpenCL, Vulkan, and video acceleration drivers used on Linux systems by multiple hardware vendors.

Mesa 25.0 brings usable support for AMD Radeon RX 90x0 "RDNA4" graphics with the RadeonSI Gallium3D (OpenGL) and RADV (Vulkan) drivers. The RadeonSI support should be in great shape given it's worked on directly by AMD while the RADV RDNA4 support is tackled by Valve developers and the initial RDNA4 support is deemed good enough.

Also exciting on the RADV side with Mesa 25.0 is adding Vulkan 1.4 support for that API update introduced in December. The other prominent Mesa Vulkan drivers have also landed Vulkan 1.4 support.

Another win for AMD with Mesa 25.0 is enabling the ACO compiler back-end by default for pre-RDNA GPUs with the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver. ACO as an alternative to the AMDGPU LLVM shader compiler has seen much work the past quarter. There is also initial AMD user-queue Mesa support for submitting work directly to the GPU(s) to bypass more of the kernel driver overhead. Plus other never-ending work on graphics driver performance optimizations.

Mesa 25.0 is also bringing various Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan enhancements, many new Vulkan extensions supported by the Arm Mali "PanVK" driver, better Qualcomm Adreno Vulkan support with Turnip, and various Intel Xe2 optimizations for Lunar Lake and Battlemage. The Intel ANV Vulkan driver also now supports AV1 video decoding and other new features. The NVK Vulkan driver for NVIDIA GPUs has also seen continued refinements and new feature support.

Mesa 25.0 is a very jam packed release especially for the AMD Radeon and Intel graphics drivers as usual plus respectable work to the various other OpenGL and Vulkan drivers within this large codebase.

The Mesa 25.0 release announcement can be read on the Mesa mailing list.
6 Comments
Related News
Mesa 25.0-rc3 Released With Numerous RADV & RadeonSI Fixes
Open-Source Qualcomm Adreno Vulkan Driver Matures To Default AArch64 Mesa Driver List
Arm Mali Panfrost Driver Lands OpenCL C Support In Mesa 25.1
RADV Vulkan Video Adds Low Latency Encoding Support
Mesa 25.0 Is Trending Well For Release Later This Month
Microsoft Lands Direct3D 12 Video Encode Improvements For HEVC In Mesa 25.1
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Karol Herbst Steps Down As Nouveau Maintainer Due To Linux Kernel's Toxic Environment
FLAC 1.5 Finally Delivers Multi-Threaded Encoding
Linux 6.13 Performance For 250Hz vs. 1000Hz Timer Frequency Comparison
Systemd Adding The Ability to Boot Directly Into A Disk Image Downloaded Via HTTP
GNOME Software May Eventually Drop RPM Support In Favor Of Flatpaks
Hector Martin Resigns From The Asahi Linux Project
Firefox User Manages Experimental Browser Port To GTK4 Toolkit
OBS Studio Raises Issues With Fedora's Flatpak Package