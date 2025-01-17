RadeonSI UVD/VCE Video Acceleration Improvements Merged For Mesa 25.0
At the start of the new year I talked about patches improving AMD Radeon video encode/decode for older GPUs. That work to the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver's UVD and VCE support has now been merged ahead of the Mesa 25.0 code branching coming up in just over one week.
These patches rework the Video Coding Engine (VCE) and Unified Video Decoder (UVD) support found with older AMD Radeon graphics processors. This doesn't benefit the newest APU and discrete graphics that feature Video Core Next (VCN) but is just about the older pre-Raven/Navi AMD GPUs with VCE/UVD.
David Rosca who has been working on a number of video driver improvements for AMD is the one handling this new UVD/VCE rework. The rework delivers on the following features finally coming to the open-source AMD driver stack for VCE/UVD:
VCE and UVD:
App DPB management (long term references, P hierarchy, reference invalidation, ...)
Slice encoding (128 maximum slices)
VBAQ
Quality presets (Speed, Balanced, Quality)
Min/Max QP
Max frame size
Intra refresh
Raw packed headers
UVD only:
Pre-Encode
Temporal layer rate control
The 30 patches were merged overnight via this merge to Mesa 25.0-devel.
