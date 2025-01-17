RadeonSI UVD/VCE Video Acceleration Improvements Merged For Mesa 25.0

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 17 January 2025 at 05:59 AM EST. Add A Comment
MESA
At the start of the new year I talked about patches improving AMD Radeon video encode/decode for older GPUs. That work to the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver's UVD and VCE support has now been merged ahead of the Mesa 25.0 code branching coming up in just over one week.

These patches rework the Video Coding Engine (VCE) and Unified Video Decoder (UVD) support found with older AMD Radeon graphics processors. This doesn't benefit the newest APU and discrete graphics that feature Video Core Next (VCN) but is just about the older pre-Raven/Navi AMD GPUs with VCE/UVD.

Radeon R9 Fury


David Rosca who has been working on a number of video driver improvements for AMD is the one handling this new UVD/VCE rework. The rework delivers on the following features finally coming to the open-source AMD driver stack for VCE/UVD:
VCE and UVD:

App DPB management (long term references, P hierarchy, reference invalidation, ...)
Slice encoding (128 maximum slices)
VBAQ
Quality presets (Speed, Balanced, Quality)
Min/Max QP
Max frame size
Intra refresh
Raw packed headers

UVD only:

Pre-Encode
Temporal layer rate control

The 30 patches were merged overnight via this merge to Mesa 25.0-devel.
Add A Comment
Related News
Blumenkrantz Boosts Zink Performance By 150% For Everspace, Possibly Helping Other Games
Cross-Vendor Mesh Shading Being Worked On For OpenGL
Mesa's Lavapipe Driver Now Exposes Vulkan 1.4
Rusticl OpenCL Driver Nearing Cross-Vendor Shared Virtual Memory Support
Mesa Saw Fewer Patches This Year But Valve's Contributions Took The Top Spot
Mesa's Terrific Year With Better Vulkan Ray-Tracing, NVK Progress & Same-Day Vulkan 1.4
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
A Microsoft-Contributed Change To Linux 6.13 Is Causing A Last Minute Ruckus
KDE Plasma 6.3 Beta Released With A Ton Of Improvements
Fedora 42 Looks To Ship Optimized Executables For Different x86_64 Capabilities
NTSYNC Driver Ready For Enhancing Windows Gaming With Linux 6.14
Lenovo Discovers Situation Of Linux Dropping PCIe Gen 5 NVMe SSDs To Gen 1 Speeds
Experimental Linux Address Space Isolation "ASI" v2 Patches: I/O Throughput Lower By 70%
Google & Linux Foundation Launch "Supporters of Chromium-Based Browsers" Fund
Alibaba Engineers Work To Address Suspend/Resume Bugs With The AMD Graphics Driver