Mesa 25.0 Sees New Driver Code To Further Enhance RadeonSI + ACO

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 29 January 2025 at 06:54 AM EST. Add A Comment
RADEON
AMD Mesa driver guru Marek Olšák has landed a new set of 48 patches into Mesa 25.0-devel Git for refactoring various AMD-related driver code to work on improving the ACO compiler support within the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver.

The ACO compiler back-end alternative to the AMDGPU LLVM shader compiler has been seeing more work recently by AMD engineers in the context of the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver. ACO was started for the RADV Vulkan driver but it's panning out well for RadeonSI Gallium3D/OpenGL usage too. In fact, RadeonSI has begun using ACO by default for pre-RDNA GPUs and improvements for RDNA class GPUs remains ongoing.

More RadeonSI ACO code merged


Merged overnight to Mesa Git is this large refactoring to the RadeonSI, AC, and ACO code. Marek explained in the merge request:
"This is the first MR in a series of MRs to rewrite shader variant NIR compilation in radeonsi to generate better optimized shaders.

The first goal is to gather shader_info from fully optimized shader variant NIR instead of input NIR, so that we program registers and make state change decisions based on optimized shader variants instead of out-of-date info from input NIR. The second goal is to add something like a pipeline state object linker into radeonsi that links and optimizes multiple shaders asynchronously. The parallel goal is to make ACO work better with radeonsi."

It's a big start with 48 patches and the merge request went into Mesa 25.0 a few hours ago. Mesa 25.0 is scheduled to be branched later today and thereby marking a feature freeze. So we'll see if any more RadeonSI/ACO feature code is merged for this quarterly feature release or if the branching slips by a few days. Mesa 25.0 stable will hopefully be out before the end of February.
Add A Comment
Related News
AMD Squeezes In More RDNA4 Changes For Linux 6.14 - Enables Cleaner Shader On GFX12
In Case You Wondered, RADV Doesn't Work On AMD CDNA Instinct Accelerators
AMDGPU VirtIO Native Context Merged: Native AMD Driver Support Within Guest VMs
Alibaba Engineers Work To Address Suspend/Resume Bugs With The AMD Graphics Driver
AMD Preps More GPU Driver Fixes For Linux 6.14, Cleaner Shader For RDNA2 dGPUs
AMD Linux GPU Driver Preps OEM i2c Bus Support Used For RGB Control & More
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Microsoft Announces Open-Source DocumentDB NoSQL Database
ISD: A New Interactive Way For systemd Management
Much Faster Suspend & Resume For Some Systems With Linux 6.14
AMD Announces The AMDGPU Composition Stack "ACS" For Advanced Linux Desktop Features
Several Linux DRM Drivers Orphaned Due To Developer Health
More Rust Code Is Coming For Linux 6.14 Along With Hitting Another "Major Milestone"
Wine 10.0 Released With Native Wayland Support, Better HiDPI
x86 32-bit Operating Systems Aren't Dead Yet: New Linux Patches Improve 32-bit PAE