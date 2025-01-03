New Linux Patches Enhance AMD Radeon Video Encode/Decode For Older GPUs

Since Raven/Picasso APUs and Navi GPUs there is Video Core Next (VCN) as the modern unified video encode/decode block for Radeon graphics. But for those with older Radeon GPUs where there are the Unified Video Decode (UVD) and Video Coding Engine (VCE) blocks, a set of Mesa patches is looking to enhance the video acceleration support on Linux systems.Open-source developer David Rosca who has been working on many improvements to the AMD Radeon video acceleration support for their Linux drivers opened a Mesa merge request to rework the VCE/UVD functionality.

VCE and UVD:



- App DPB management (long term references, P hierarchy, reference invalidation, ...)

- Slice encoding (128 maximum slices)

- VBAQ

- Quality presets (Speed, Balanced, Quality)

- Min/Max QP

- Max frame size

- Intra refresh

- Raw packed headers

- Encode latency





UVD only:



- Pre-Encode

- Temporal layer rate control