New Linux Patches Enhance AMD Radeon Video Encode/Decode For Older GPUs

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 3 January 2025 at 01:36 PM EST. Add A Comment
RADEON
Since Raven/Picasso APUs and Navi GPUs there is Video Core Next (VCN) as the modern unified video encode/decode block for Radeon graphics. But for those with older Radeon GPUs where there are the Unified Video Decode (UVD) and Video Coding Engine (VCE) blocks, a set of Mesa patches is looking to enhance the video acceleration support on Linux systems.

Open-source developer David Rosca who has been working on many improvements to the AMD Radeon video acceleration support for their Linux drivers opened a Mesa merge request to rework the VCE/UVD functionality.

Radeon RX 580 Polaris graphics card


This newly opened merge request adds a number of features for older AMD GPUs with VCE and UVD to better match functionality that until now was only supported with the newer VCN hardware. The features being enabled for these older AMD video coding IP blocks include:
VCE and UVD:

- App DPB management (long term references, P hierarchy, reference invalidation, ...)
- Slice encoding (128 maximum slices)
- VBAQ
- Quality presets (Speed, Balanced, Quality)
- Min/Max QP
- Max frame size
- Intra refresh
- Raw packed headers
- Encode latency


UVD only:

- Pre-Encode
- Temporal layer rate control

This merge request made up of 32 patches adjusting more than two thousand lines of code provides the new Radeon VCE/UVD functionality for older generations of GPUs. Hopefully these UVD/VCE improvements will be merged in time for the Mesa 25.0 release later this quarter.
Add A Comment
Related News
32 Patches Merged For More Unification Between RadeonSI OpenGL & RADV Vulkan Drivers
AMD's GPUOpen Vulkan Memory Allocator Now Supports Vulkan 1.4
AMDVLK 2024.Q4.3 Brings Vulkan 1.4 Support, More Game Tuning
AMD ROCm 6.3.1 Released With Instinct MI325X Support, ROCm Runfile Installer
AMD Preps Many Graphics Driver Updates For Linux 6.14, DRM Panic Support
Last Minute AMD GFX12 Changes For RadeonSI Driver Enable ACO For RDNA4
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Linux Kernel Hit A Decade Low In 2024 For The Number Of New Commits Per Year
NVIDIA Made Great Strides With Their Open-Source Kernel Code & Wayland Support In 2024
Fedora's Captivating 2024 With Many New Features & Leading Innovations
Bottles Software For Easily Running Windows Games/Apps On Linux To Leverage Rust
ZLUDA v4 Released For Initial CUDA Support On Non-NVIDIA GPUs
Steam On Linux Ends 2024 With A Nice Boost To Its Marketshare, AMD Linux CPU Use At 74%
KDE Enjoyed A Stellar 2024 With The Debut Of The Plasma 6 Desktop
X.Org Server Development Hit A Decade High For The Number Of Commits In 2024