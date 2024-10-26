Initial Intel Xe3 OpenGL & Vulkan Driver Code Submitted For Mesa 24.3
With Linux 6.13 there is going to be the initial kernel graphics driver support for Xe3 in integrated form to be found with next-gen Panther Lake processors. Merged today for Mesa 24.3 this quarter is the initial OpenGL and Vulkan driver enablement for Xe3 graphics.
The user-space open-source driver work has begun for next-gen Xe3 graphics. Merged today is support for building the initial Xe3 code paths within the ANV Vulkan and Iris Gallium3D/OpenGL drivers. Plus the initial Panther Lake "PTL" PCI IDs being added. All of this Xe3 / Panther Lake support for now though is hidden behind the "force_probe" flag that will remain in place until all of the initial driver support is in place.
The initial Panther Lake graphics device IDs merged are 0xb080, 0xb081, 0xb082, 0xb083, 0xb08f, 0xb090, and 0xb0a0. For the most part it's following the same driver code paths as Xe2 for the moment except with various "30" / "300" checks added as part of the Xe3 graphics IP.
More details on this very early push for initial Xe3 bits in the Intel Mesa drivers can be found via this merge request. Expect more Intel Xe3 graphics work to continue for the Mesa 25.0 release that will be coming out in Q1. With Intel Core Ultra Panther Lake processors not expected for about another year given the recent launch of Lunar Lake, there's still plenty of time to get this driver support settled but it's great to see the open-source Intel engineers continue in their punctual hardware enablement approach for Linux.
