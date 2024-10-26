Initial Intel Xe3 OpenGL & Vulkan Driver Code Submitted For Mesa 24.3

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 26 October 2024 at 09:35 AM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL
With Linux 6.13 there is going to be the initial kernel graphics driver support for Xe3 in integrated form to be found with next-gen Panther Lake processors. Merged today for Mesa 24.3 this quarter is the initial OpenGL and Vulkan driver enablement for Xe3 graphics.

The user-space open-source driver work has begun for next-gen Xe3 graphics. Merged today is support for building the initial Xe3 code paths within the ANV Vulkan and Iris Gallium3D/OpenGL drivers. Plus the initial Panther Lake "PTL" PCI IDs being added. All of this Xe3 / Panther Lake support for now though is hidden behind the "force_probe" flag that will remain in place until all of the initial driver support is in place.

The initial Panther Lake graphics device IDs merged are 0xb080, 0xb081, 0xb082, 0xb083, 0xb08f, 0xb090, and 0xb0a0. For the most part it's following the same driver code paths as Xe2 for the moment except with various "30" / "300" checks added as part of the Xe3 graphics IP.

Initial Intel Xe3 code for Mesa


More details on this very early push for initial Xe3 bits in the Intel Mesa drivers can be found via this merge request. Expect more Intel Xe3 graphics work to continue for the Mesa 25.0 release that will be coming out in Q1. With Intel Core Ultra Panther Lake processors not expected for about another year given the recent launch of Lunar Lake, there's still plenty of time to get this driver support settled but it's great to see the open-source Intel engineers continue in their punctual hardware enablement approach for Linux.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel Preps OA Sync, Panther Lake Workaround & Other New Graphics Code For Linux 6.13
Intel Media Stack Updated With Full Support For Lunar Lake, Initial Battlemage Support
Intel Preps PXP GuC Auto-Teardown & Improvements For Old iGPUs With Linux 6.13
Intel Preps GCC Compiler For New AMX & ISA Features Ahead Of Diamond Rapids
Intel Compute Runtime 24.39.31294.12 Fixes Lunar Lake OpenCL, Disables Ice Lake & Older
Intel Posts Patch For Fixing/Boosting Lunar Lake Linux Performance On ASUS Laptops
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Comments On The Russian Linux Maintainers Being Delisted
Concerns Raised Over Bitwarden Moving Further Away From Open-Source
Several Linux Kernel Driver Maintainers Removed Due To Their Association To Russia
Linus Torvalds Growing Frustrated By Buggy Hardware & Theoretical CPU Attacks
Some Clarity On The Linux Kernel's "Compliance Requirements" Around Russian Sanctions
"100% Free" GNU Boot Discovers Again They Have Been Shipping Non-Free Code
Rust-Written Rustls Now Reportedly Outperforming OpenSSL & BoringSSL
Ubuntu Considers Replacing initramfs-tools With Dracut