Mesa 24.2-rc3 Released With More Intel Xe2 Graphics Fixes

Mesa 24.2 is barreling towards its stable release in August while out today is the third weekly release candidate for this set of open-source OpenGL, Vulkan, and video acceleration drivers.

Nesa 24.2-rc3 ships the latest week's worth of fixes to the various drivers. Notable this week are a number of fixes for Intel's upcoming Xe2 graphics with Lunar Lake and Battlemage.

Intel Xe2 fixes ensure SIMD16 mode for the fast-clear kernel, fixing assertion failures on Battlemage, disabling legacy CCS setup and compression on legacy modifiers, and fixing the protected ISL mask for Xe2. Meanwhile on the kernel driver side, Intel is trying to have Xe2 graphics ready as stable for Linux 6.12.

Mesa 24.2-rc3 also has various other Intel graphics driver fixes, including a few fixes to the aging i915 Gallium3D driver. Plus there are a handful of Rusticl OpenCL driver fixes, some LLVMpipe fixes, two EGL on Haiku OS fixes, and other random fixes throughout. See the full list with today's 24.2-rc3 announcement.

Mesa 24.1.5 is also out today for those sticking to the bi-weekly Mesa stable point releases. There it's the usual assortment of bug fixes throughout.
